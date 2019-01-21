Meghan Markle tenía una cuenta secreta de Instagram para comunicarse con sus amigos porque se sentía sola

View this post on Instagram

This evening The Duke and Duchess of Sussex attended the premiere of @Cirquedusoleil’s Totem – raising awareness and funds for @Sentebale's work supporting vulnerable children and young people affected by HIV in southern Africa. Their Royal Highnesses met some of the cast members ahead of the show before taking their seats. The funds raised tonight will help @Sentebale – a charity founded in 2006 by The Duke with Prince Seeiso of Lesotho – with their work across Lesotho, Botswana and Malawi.