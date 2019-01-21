Estás viendo:

Meghan Markle tenía una cuenta secreta de Instagram para comunicarse con sus amigos porque se sentía sola

Ante de ser la esposa del príncipe Harry en mayo de 2018, la actriz estadounidense de 37 años tenía un perfil de Instagram donde compartía toda su cotidianidad.

Por Daniela Bracho

Meghan Markle no ha tenido respiro desde su llegada a la realeza británica. Mucho ha sido el amor que se han demostrado ella y su esposo, el príncipe Harry, pero la realidad es que a la duquesa de Sussex le ha costado mucho encajar en ese nuevo mundo.

 

Ante de ser la esposa del príncipe Harry en mayo de 2018, la actriz estadounidense de 37 años tenía un perfil de Instagram donde compartía toda su cotidianidad, cuenta que tuvo que cerrar para resguardar su seguridad ante los comentarios que recibía de parte de los haters.

 

Fue por esto que abrió otro perfil secreto, con un nombre falso, para poder comunicarse con sus familiares y amigos más allegados. “¿Esto le molestó? Claro que sí”, expresó una fuente al diario británico The Sun, porque era renunciar a parte de su ‘normalidad’ antes de ser una duquesa.

The Duchess of Sussex visits @smartworkscharity, after this morning's announcement Her Royal Highness will be its Patron. The charity helps long term unemployed and vulnerable women regain the skills, confidence and tools to succeed at job interviews, return to employment and transform their lives. After dropping into a roundtable discussion with volunteers and clients, The Duchess met some of the women who have been successful in their interviews after being coached at @smartworkscharity. Many of these women have come from prison, job centres, care homes and homeless shelters – where they have been unsuccessful in over 20 applications. Several women shared their stories with The Duchess today and told HRH how the charity has given the self-belief to improve their lives.📷PA

“Hubo algunas cosas muy crueles escritas por trolls en redes sociales y ella también vio los titulares sobre ella. Realmente esto le afectó y al final, tuvo que cerrar también esa cuenta justo antes de Navidad, también para proteger su salud mental”, detalló la fuente.

 

Meghan Markle “se sentía muy aislada y sola”, acotó una de sus amigas y agregó que “no se siente lo suficientemente segura como para salir sola sin protección”.

Cuándo nacerá el hijo de Meghan Markle

Durante una reciente visita de los duques a Birkenhead, Meghan confesó a la multitud que los recibió cuándo daría a luz a su bebé.

“Le preguntamos cómo iba con su embarazo y ella respondió que tenía seis meses de gestación y se tocó la barriguita”, manifestó una admiradora de la pareja, Carla Gandy, a la revista PEOPLE.

Luego, en otra reunión en  Hamilton Square, Meghan agregó que esperan que su bebé nazca a finales de abril de 2019.

