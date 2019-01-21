Meghan Markle tenía una cuenta secreta de Instagram para comunicarse con sus amigos porque se sentía sola
Ante de ser la esposa del príncipe Harry en mayo de 2018, la actriz estadounidense de 37 años tenía un perfil de Instagram donde compartía toda su cotidianidad.
Meghan Markle no ha tenido respiro desde su llegada a la realeza británica. Mucho ha sido el amor que se han demostrado ella y su esposo, el príncipe Harry, pero la realidad es que a la duquesa de Sussex le ha costado mucho encajar en ese nuevo mundo.
This evening The Duke and Duchess of Sussex attended the premiere of @Cirquedusoleil’s Totem – raising awareness and funds for @Sentebale's work supporting vulnerable children and young people affected by HIV in southern Africa. Their Royal Highnesses met some of the cast members ahead of the show before taking their seats. The funds raised tonight will help @Sentebale – a charity founded in 2006 by The Duke with Prince Seeiso of Lesotho – with their work across Lesotho, Botswana and Malawi.
Ante de ser la esposa del príncipe Harry en mayo de 2018, la actriz estadounidense de 37 años tenía un perfil de Instagram donde compartía toda su cotidianidad, cuenta que tuvo que cerrar para resguardar su seguridad ante los comentarios que recibía de parte de los haters.
The Duchess of Sussex will become Patron of four organisations that reflect the causes and issues with which she has long been associated including the arts, access to education, support for women and animal welfare. Her Majesty The Queen has passed on two patronages to The Duchess of Sussex –The National Theatre and The Association of Commonwealth Universities. The Queen has held the roles for 45 and 33 years respectively. Her Royal Highness will also take on Patronage of two additional charities as part of her official working portfolio – Smart Works and Mayhew. Visit the link in our bio to find out more. 📷 Phil Noble / Reuters
Fue por esto que abrió otro perfil secreto, con un nombre falso, para poder comunicarse con sus familiares y amigos más allegados. “¿Esto le molestó? Claro que sí”, expresó una fuente al diario británico The Sun, porque era renunciar a parte de su ‘normalidad’ antes de ser una duquesa.
The Duchess of Sussex visits @smartworkscharity, after this morning’s announcement Her Royal Highness will be its Patron. The charity helps long term unemployed and vulnerable women regain the skills, confidence and tools to succeed at job interviews, return to employment and transform their lives. After dropping into a roundtable discussion with volunteers and clients, The Duchess met some of the women who have been successful in their interviews after being coached at @smartworkscharity. Many of these women have come from prison, job centres, care homes and homeless shelters – where they have been unsuccessful in over 20 applications. Several women shared their stories with The Duchess today and told HRH how the charity has given the self-belief to improve their lives.📷PA
“Hubo algunas cosas muy crueles escritas por trolls en redes sociales y ella también vio los titulares sobre ella. Realmente esto le afectó y al final, tuvo que cerrar también esa cuenta justo antes de Navidad, también para proteger su salud mental”, detalló la fuente.
Meghan Markle “se sentía muy aislada y sola”, acotó una de sus amigas y agregó que “no se siente lo suficientemente segura como para salir sola sin protección”.
Cuándo nacerá el hijo de Meghan Markle
Durante una reciente visita de los duques a Birkenhead, Meghan confesó a la multitud que los recibió cuándo daría a luz a su bebé.
“Le preguntamos cómo iba con su embarazo y ella respondió que tenía seis meses de gestación y se tocó la barriguita”, manifestó una admiradora de la pareja, Carla Gandy, a la revista PEOPLE.
Luego, en otra reunión en Hamilton Square, Meghan agregó que esperan que su bebé nazca a finales de abril de 2019.