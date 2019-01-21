Estos son los nominados al Razzie 2019, lo peor del cine en el último año
Como ya es tradición, justo antes de revelar los nominados al Oscar, son revelados los nominados al Razzie, la antitesis de los premios de la Academia
Los Razzie Awards, son una premiación que ya se ha hecho tradición en Hollywood, son entregados justo un día antes de los Oscars, así como sus nominaciones son anunciadas también un día antes, la edición 2019 tendrá entre otras sorpresas, la nominación de Donald Trump y Melania Trump, así como el resto de películas consideradas las peores del año.
Las Nominaciones a los Razzie Awards 2019
Peor Película
Gotti
The Happytime Murders
Holmes & Watson
Robin Hood
Winchester
Peor Actriz
Jennifer Garner / Peppermint
Amber Heard / London Fields
Melissa McCarthy / The Happytime Murders and Life of the Party
Helen Mirren / Winchester
Amanda Seyfried / The Clapper
Peor Actor
Johnny Depp (Voice Only) / Sherlock Gnomes
Will Ferrell / Holmes & Watson
John Travolta / Gotti
Donald J. Trump (As Himself) / Death of a Nation and Fahrenheit 11/9
Bruce Willis / Death Wish
Peor Actriz de Reparto
Kellyanne Conway (As Herself) / Fahrenheit 11/9
Marcia Gay Harden / Fifty Shades Freed
Kelly Preston / Gotti
Jaz Sinclair / Slender Man
Melania Trump (As Herself) / Fahrenheit 11/9
Peor Actor de Reparto
Jamie Foxx / Robin Hood
Ludacris (Voice Only)/ Show Dogs
Joel McHale / The Happytime Murders
John C. Reilly / Holmes & Watson
Justice Smith / Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom
Peor combo en escena
Any Two Actors or Puppets (Especially in Those Creepy Sex Scenes) / The Happytime Murders
Johnny Depp & His Fast-Fading Film Career (He’s doing voices for cartoons, fer kripesakes!) / Sherlock Gnomes
Will Ferrell & John C. Reilly (Trashing Two of Literature’s Most Beloved Characters) / Holmes & Watson
Kelly Preston & John Travolta (Getting BATTLEFIELD EARTH type Reviews!) / Gotti
Donald J. Trump & His Self Perpetuating Pettiness / Death of a Nation & Fahrenheit 11/9
Peor Remake, Rip-off o secuela
Death of a Nation (remake of Hillary’s America…)
Death Wish
Holmes & Watson
The Meg (rip-off of Jaws)
Robin Hood
Peor Director
Etan Cohen / Holmes & Watson
Kevin Connolly / Gotti
James Foley / Fifty Shades Freed
Brian Henson / The Happytime Murders
The Spierig Brothers (Michael and Peter) / Winchester
Peor Guión
Death of a Nation, Written by Dinesh D’Souza & Bruce Schooley
Fifty Shades Freed, Screenplay by Niall Leonard, from the Novel by E.L. James
Gotti, Screenplay by Leo Rossi and Lem Dobbs
The Happytime Murders, Screenplay by Todd Berger, Story by Berger and Dee Austin Robinson
Winchester, Written by Tom Vaughan and The Spierig Brothers