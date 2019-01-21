Estos son los nominados al Razzie 2019, lo peor del cine en el último año

Los Razzie Awards, son una premiación que ya se ha hecho tradición en Hollywood, son entregados justo un día antes de los Oscars, así como sus nominaciones son anunciadas también un día antes, la edición 2019 tendrá entre otras sorpresas, la nominación de Donald Trump y Melania Trump, así como el resto de películas consideradas las peores del año.

Las Nominaciones a los Razzie Awards 2019

Peor Película

Gotti

The Happytime Murders

Holmes & Watson

Robin Hood

Winchester

Peor Actriz

Jennifer Garner / Peppermint

Amber Heard / London Fields

Melissa McCarthy / The Happytime Murders and Life of the Party

Helen Mirren / Winchester

Amanda Seyfried / The Clapper

Peor Actor

Johnny Depp (Voice Only) / Sherlock Gnomes

Will Ferrell / Holmes & Watson

John Travolta / Gotti

Donald J. Trump (As Himself) / Death of a Nation and Fahrenheit 11/9

Bruce Willis / Death Wish

Peor Actriz de Reparto

Kellyanne Conway (As Herself) / Fahrenheit 11/9

Marcia Gay Harden / Fifty Shades Freed

Kelly Preston / Gotti

Jaz Sinclair / Slender Man

Melania Trump (As Herself) / Fahrenheit 11/9

Peor Actor de Reparto

Jamie Foxx / Robin Hood

Ludacris (Voice Only)/ Show Dogs

Joel McHale / The Happytime Murders

John C. Reilly / Holmes & Watson

Justice Smith / Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom

Peor combo en escena

Any Two Actors or Puppets (Especially in Those Creepy Sex Scenes) / The Happytime Murders

Johnny Depp & His Fast-Fading Film Career (He’s doing voices for cartoons, fer kripesakes!) / Sherlock Gnomes

Will Ferrell & John C. Reilly (Trashing Two of Literature’s Most Beloved Characters) / Holmes & Watson

Kelly Preston & John Travolta (Getting BATTLEFIELD EARTH type Reviews!) / Gotti

Donald J. Trump & His Self Perpetuating Pettiness / Death of a Nation & Fahrenheit 11/9

Peor Remake, Rip-off o secuela

Death of a Nation (remake of Hillary’s America…)

Death Wish

Holmes & Watson

The Meg (rip-off of Jaws)

Robin Hood

Peor Director

Etan Cohen / Holmes & Watson

Kevin Connolly / Gotti

James Foley / Fifty Shades Freed

Brian Henson / The Happytime Murders

The Spierig Brothers (Michael and Peter) / Winchester

Peor Guión

Death of a Nation, Written by Dinesh D’Souza & Bruce Schooley

Fifty Shades Freed, Screenplay by Niall Leonard, from the Novel by E.L. James

Gotti, Screenplay by Leo Rossi and Lem Dobbs

The Happytime Murders, Screenplay by Todd Berger, Story by Berger and Dee Austin Robinson

Winchester, Written by Tom Vaughan and The Spierig Brothers