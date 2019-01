¿Quién es Charlize Theron, la nueva novia de Brad Pitt?

View this post on Instagram

Brad Pitt reportedly Dating Charlize Theron Hollywood actor, Brad Pitt is reportedly dating Charlize Theron, two years after he split from his Oscar-winner wife Angelina Jolie. According to The Sun, the 55-year-old Allied actor is seeing the actress, Charlize Theron, who is 43-years of age. They were introduced by her ex-fiance Sean Penn, it was alleged by the publication. _____________________________________ Link in Bio #lucipost #trending #viral #blog #blogger #nigeria #naija #bradpitt #charlizetheron