El vestido de lentejuelas de Meghan Markle que la hizo brillar en el Circo del Sol
La duquesa de Sussex, Meghan Markle lució impactante.
La duquesa de Sussex, Meghan Markle, no para de trabajar a sus 6 meses de embarazo. La mañana de este miércoles lució su barriguita de embarazada en un ajustado vestido en color beige de la colección premamá de H&M para ir a visitar Mayhew, una organización benéfica para el bienestar de los animales.
Pero, en su segundo acto del día, la duquesa deslumbró con un vestido de lentejuelas. Meghan asistió junto a su esposo, el príncipe Harry a una actuación solidaria del Circo del Sol, realizada en el Royal Albert Hall de Londres.
El diseño, repleto de lentejuelas, era largo, manga larga, con un sutil fruncido en la zona del vientre, donde destaca su barriguita, con una elegante abertura lateral y un escote tipo barco.
El vestido está firmado por Roland Mouret, marca a la que Meghan ha recurrido en más de una ocasión.
Este diseño también revive uno muy parecido que usó la princesa Diana. Se trata de un vestido azul verdoso de lentejuelas, manga larga, abertura frontal y fruncido en el centro, diseñado por Catherine Walker y que Diana de Gales llevó durante una visita de Estado a Australia, siendo subastado en 2013 por más de 100.000 euros.
Además, Meghan también sorprendió al usar un labial rojo, diferente a los tonos que acostumbra llevar como los nudes.