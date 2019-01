Por estas fotos acusan a Meghan Markle de falsa por fingir su embarazo con una “barriga de silicona”

View this post on Instagram

🐶 The Duchess of Sussex meets Minnie, a one-year-old Jack Russell Terrier, during her first visit to @TheMayhew since becoming Patron. Minnie has recently become available for adoption from Mayhew. Mayhew work to keep rescued animals safe, healthy and loved, caring for them on-site or via foster care, until they can find them the perfect family — last year Mayhew rehomed 98 dogs and 380 cats.