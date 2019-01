10 atuendos que ha repetido años después Kate Middleton y revelan su increíble guardarropa atemporal

View this post on Instagram

You know you have a GREAT wardrobe when it’s stacked with classic pieces you can wear over and over again — and no one has a more timeless wardrobe than the Duchess of Cambridge. In honor of her 37th birthday, swipe for 10 of Kate’s looks that will never go out of style. Swipe ⬅️ ⬅️ ⬅️ ⬅️ ⬅️ . Pc and reposted @instylemagazine