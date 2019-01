Protagonista de Harry Potter sorprende a niña mexicana con cáncer y le cumple un anhelado sueño

View this post on Instagram

➡️Swipe for the second #elsueñodegigi 😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍✨✨✨✨⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ Dan always making everyone happy. Dan, we love you so much. ✨💕🎊 #repost from @nadi_daher @i_lulove @todoscongigi Dan in video: Hi Gigi I am glad to meet you through this phone, I hope you're having a beautiful day wherever you find yourself, I'm Dan, sorry there is a lot of noise here. I just want to send you the best wishes and love for you. We're all thinking of you, have a lovely day. . . . #dan #danrad #danradcliffe #danielradcliffe #radcliffer #radcliffers #radcliffe #sweet #cute #cuteness #love #hero #goldman #f4f #l4l #star #british #king #majestic #hogwarts #harrypotter #potter #potterhead #harry #jkrowling #elsueñodegigi #todoscongigi