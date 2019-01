FOTO: A los 19 años, Jason Momoa nunca hubiese sido Aquaman

View this post on Instagram

Ok soo… I watched aqua man today and I was talking about how aqua man (Jason Mamoa) is not cute at all. My mom overheard my conversation and she said, ya but he was super cute when he was younger. I didn’t believe her so I looked up a picture of him when he was younger and…. I couldn’t believe it was even the same person😍 – Kay #hottie #aquaman #JasonMamoa #dc