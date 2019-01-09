FOTOS: Meghan Markle tiene una hermana perdida: la modelo Erican Lauren
A través de las redes sociales, usuarios notaron el sorprendente parecido entre ambas.
El modelaje es un trabajo profesional que puede llevarte a la fama, más si tus rasgos faciales se cruzan con la Realeza. Así le ocurrió a Erica Lauren, una mujer dedicada a las pasarelas Plus Size de Pasadena, en California.
Gracias a que fue contratada por la marca británica "Simply Be", la chica comenzó a desarrollar su trayectoria con una línea de vestidos de novio. Lo que nunca imaginó es que las redes sociales la compararan inmediatamente con Meghan Markle, la Duquesa de Sussex.
Y es que el parecido facial que hay entre ambas es sorprendente. Más de un usuario llegó a preguntar si era una hermana de la exactriz que nadie conocía. Erica Lauren, con humildad, agradeció las comparaciones.
So I haven't said too much about all these #meghanmarkle comparisons that people keep making but since I'm about to sit down and get caught up on this #royalwedding and all, I might as well share! 😝 thanks @lifeandstyleweekly for the mention 😊 I'm putting the article links up in my story now 👆🏽 Tell me, what do YOU think? 😜💕 … … #Repost from @lifeandstyleweekly – Can you spot the real #MeghanMarkle? 👯♀️Link in bio for more doppelgängers of the royal-to-be that will have you doing a double take! 📷: Instagram
Pero es que ya todo estaba planeado. De acuerdo a sus declaraciones a 'Life&Style', la marca ya sabía de la similitud que sostenía con Meghan Markle, motivo por el que la contrataron como imagen para su ropa.
"El parecido entre ambas era obvio, fue un factor importante para elegirla para el 'shooting", afirmó un representante de 'Simply Be'. Sin embargo, también elogió a Erica Lauren por su trabajo como modelo: "Es una mujer curvilínea con un cuerpo real, es fantástica".
Just wrapped my last bit of work for the year, and to say I am grateful is an understatement. I got to end the year by booking a new client that has been on my bucket list since day 1! ☺️🙏🏼 Already so much for thankful and excited for in 2019 ❤️ It’s weird to think I managed to turn something as devastating as losing my dad in 2016 into the motivation to pursue modeling. Even though I was afraid to put myself out there, I was more afraid of the regret I would feel if I never went for it and I wanted to make him proud. Feeling so appreciative of the opportunities that I've been given, meeting new people, building this support system on @instagram and having an entirely new career that I love that I didn’t know was realistic. I can’t wait to share more work and moments with you! Do you have a “life is short” moment that made you wake up and make a change? Something that made you think twice about regret and not giving yourself a chance? I’d love to hear in the comments or DMs 😌❤️ #lifeisshort #doitafraid … … On set with @lanebryant @caciqueintimates Makeup by @elizabethcookmua Hair by @meagan_eggert Booking by @dorothycombsmodels ❤️
New news ☺️🙌🏼 #Repost from @dorothycombsmodels – We’d like to welcome @theericalauren to #TeamDCM 🥰❤️ this curvy bombshell is one to watch! #dorothycombsmodels #curvesarebeautiful #plussizemodel #plussize #visiblyplussize #girlwithcurves … #thankful #newdevelopments … First photo 📷 @bokocecile 💄 @mua_claudia Second photo 📷 @i.mays 💄 me
#newwork #rebdolls 📸😘🙏🏼Whatever you've been saying you neeeed to do…let's do it this week already! 💪🏽Happy Monday y'all ❤️ . . @rebdolls @bicoastalmgmt 💄 @micheleclarkhmua 📸 @kqiix 👗 @griselangel . . #Repost from @rebdolls – Not your typical type of mama. 😏 Link On Bio To Shop New Arrivals. #mamacita #curves . . #celebratemysize #plusmodel #modelmonday #bicoastalmodel #bicoastalmgmt
Entre los rasgos faciales que más se asemejan están el color de cabello, piel, los pómulos e incluso la sonrisa. A través de Instagram, Erica Lauren mantiene 225 mil seguidores hasta el momento y está en constante interacción. Ha modelado para otras marcas como Torrid, Fashion Nova, Ashley Stewart, NY & Co y Windsor. Erica Lauren. Por si fuese poco, es licenciada en música y posee una maestría en administración de empresas.
Según una web que describe su trabajo, Erica desea con su modelaje poder inspirar a mujeres que luchen con su peso y confianza en sí mismas. Hasta la fecha, no hay un acercamiento directo entre ella y Meghan Markle, que actualmente espera a su primer hijo con el Príncipe Harry.