Novio de Lady Gaga compartió una foto de ella semidesnuda y abrazada a su estatuilla de los Golden Globes 2019

I am so grateful to Bradley for this opportunity, and for singing this beautiful song with me. Me, @iammarkronson, @antmundo and @wyattish are floored by this win. Just a couple of kids that love making music, and we got to do it for this breathtaking film. We love our fans so much! Thank you for believing in us. And thank you to the Hollywood Foreign Press Association! #AStarIsBorn