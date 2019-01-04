No quieren al príncipe Carlos: británicos votan para que el príncipe William sea el rey cuando muera la reina Isabel II
Este estudio se produjo luego de que el príncipe Carlos admitiera durante un documental previo a la celebración de sus 70 años, que haría algunos cambios si tomara la corona británica.
El príncipe Carlos es el primero en la línea de sucesión del trono británico cuando fallezca su madre, la reina Isabel II. Pero muchos quieren que el príncipe William sea el próximo rey y no su padre.
Así lo reveló una encuesta realizada por BMG Research a nombre del diario británico The Independent, que deja mucho que pensar sobre el futuro del trono de la realeza británica.
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge take a seat on the Friendship Bench at the first Global Ministerial Mental Health Summit, which aims to promote better mental health for all. At #GlobalMHSummit The Duke and Duchess heard about mental health initiatives from across the world, such as the Friendship Bench which is used by specially trained community grandmothers in Zimbabwe as a place to listen to and support people with mental health conditions.
De acuerdo a los resultados que arrojó la consulta, el 46% de la opinión pública británica prefiere que el príncipe Carlos renuncie al trono para que su hijo con la princesa Diana, el príncipe William, asumo el trono a pesar de estar de segundo en la línea de sucesión, reseñó el portal ET Canadá.
The Duke of Cambridge, @Tusk_org Patron, visited Mkomazi National Park to learn more about conservation efforts on the front line of a Tanzanian National Park — The Duke saw how Mkomazi are working to establish a viable breeding population of 50 black rhino, their work educating local children on wildlife, and joined the team to replace a security fence.
Para la encuesta fueron interrogadas 1.500 personas, cuyo 27% mostró su apoyo para que el príncipe William fuera el próximo rey.
Aunque el 13% de los consultados dijeron que no estaban de acuerdo con tantos cambios en cuanto a la sucesión del trono.
👋 Thank you to the people of Birmingham and Stourbridge for the warm welcome to The Duke of Cambridge! Today The Duke joined @AcornsHospice’s 30th anniversary celebrations. The specialist care centre, for life limited and life threatened children and their families, was opened by The Duke’s mother, Diana, Princess of Wales, thirty years ago. The Duke also attended a graduation ceremony for @SkillForceUK’s Prince William Award. The new scheme, run in schools across the country, aims to help young people build their character, resilience and confidence.
Half of us have experienced a mental health problem in our current job, and 1 in 4 of us are struggling with these problems in silence. This needs to change. #MentalHealthAtWork will change the way we approach workplace wellbeing in the UK – The Duke of Cambridge met @MindCharity CEO Paul Farmer, and UK employers and employees to talk mental health and explore the new online portal, a collaboration between Mind and @Heads_Together. Follow our story to visit the portal.
Estos resultados no son una sorpresa ya que todo Reino Unido admira a los hijos de la princesa Diana, tanto a William como a Harry.
Pero Harry está de sexto en la línea de sucesión, demasiado lejos, así que la mejor opción para asumir el trono sería el príncipe Harry.
Aparte, la vida del príncipe Carlos ha sido bastante controversial, algo que no agrada mucho a algunos británicos.