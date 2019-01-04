No quieren al príncipe Carlos: británicos votan para que el príncipe William sea el rey cuando muera la reina Isabel II

Estás viendo:

Este estudio se produjo luego de que el príncipe Carlos admitiera durante un documental previo a la celebración de sus 70 años, que haría algunos cambios si tomara la corona británica.

Por Daniela Bracho

El príncipe Carlos es el primero en la línea de sucesión del trono británico cuando fallezca su madre, la reina Isabel II. Pero muchos quieren que el príncipe William sea el próximo rey y no su padre.

Así lo reveló una encuesta realizada por BMG Research a nombre del diario británico The Independent, que deja mucho que pensar sobre el futuro del trono de la realeza británica.

 

De acuerdo a los resultados que arrojó la consulta, el 46% de la opinión pública británica prefiere que el príncipe Carlos renuncie al trono para que su hijo con la princesa Diana, el príncipe William, asumo el trono a pesar de estar de segundo en la línea de sucesión, reseñó el portal ET Canadá.

Para la encuesta fueron interrogadas 1.500 personas, cuyo 27% mostró su apoyo para que el príncipe William fuera el próximo rey.

Aunque el 13% de los consultados dijeron que no estaban de acuerdo con tantos cambios en cuanto a la sucesión del trono.

Estos resultados no son una sorpresa ya que todo Reino Unido admira a los hijos de la princesa Diana, tanto a William como a Harry.

Pero Harry está de sexto en la línea de sucesión, demasiado lejos, así que la mejor opción para asumir el trono sería el príncipe Harry.

Aparte, la vida del príncipe Carlos ha sido bastante controversial, algo que no agrada mucho a algunos británicos.

