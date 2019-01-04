No quieren al príncipe Carlos: británicos votan para que el príncipe William sea el rey cuando muera la reina Isabel II

View this post on Instagram

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge take a seat on the Friendship Bench at the first Global Ministerial Mental Health Summit, which aims to promote better mental health for all. At #GlobalMHSummit The Duke and Duchess heard about mental health initiatives from across the world, such as the Friendship Bench which is used by specially trained community grandmothers in Zimbabwe as a place to listen to and support people with mental health conditions.