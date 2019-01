Madonna se habría operado el trasero y los fanáticos la destrozaron por su apariencia

View this post on Instagram

"Let's be giants in 2019" My view from the DJ booth while @madonna and her son David performing "Like A Prayer" on New Year's Eve @thestonewallinn Via @prideliveofficial @stonewallgives Love it when she forgets the words to her own songs haha… #madonna #madonnaworship #ilovenewyork #revolutionoflove #lovelovelove #happyness #celebration #newyearseve #thestonewallinn #djchaunceyd #westvillage #greenwichvillage #landmark #stompinggrounds #stonewallriots #queenofpop #mlvc #madonnalouiseveronicaciccone #danceandsinggetupanddoyourthing