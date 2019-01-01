El dulce beso entre Khloé Kardashian y Tristan Thompson con el que recibieron el 2019
En las historias de Instagram de Khloé Kardashian, de 34 años, aparece en compañía de Tristan durante las fiestas de año nuevo en Cleveland.
Tormentosa ha sido la relación entre Khloé Kardashian y Tristan Thompson. Durante todo 2018 estuvieron entre rupturas y reconciliaciones, luego de que la celebridad descubriera que el basquetbolista le había sido infiel, incluso durante el embarazo de la hija de ambos, True.
Pero ahora parece que ambos están poniendo todo de su parte para rescatar y afianzar su relación, todo por su hija de apenas 8 meses de nacida.
Justo en el momento del conteo regresivo para recibir el 2019, la pareja se fotografió dándose un beso en los labios, sellando así la reconciliación de cara al nuevo año.
Previo a la celebración de año nuevo, la estrella del reality Keeping Up With The Kardashian, le dedicó un amoroso mensaje a su hija True.
“True, tú eres y siempre serás mi más grande bendición y regalo. Gracias por mostrarme qué se siente estar completa. Que mi alma esté en paz. Nunca pensé que mi corazón podía sentirse tan pleno. Te amaré hasta el fin de los tiempos”, escribió Khloé Kardashian con su hija en brazos en un camino lleno de luces.
❥➹ 2018 was a roller coaster of emotions My soul endured, the highest highs and the lowest lows. Praise be to GOD because at this moment, I’m at an all time high. This season the devil did not rest, I was tested, time and time again. I came out of my experiences stronger than ever! My spirit can not be broken!! This year I faced my challenges by trusting myself, not always in my decisions but in my ability to overcome whatever I was being tested with. I now know I am a conqueror, I am stronger than I ever could have imagined, and no matter which obstacle I face, I will always overcome it. Life does not always go as planned, but the beauty of it is, that it can surprise you in any moment with the sweetest of serendipity. The key is to keep moving forward, keep smiling, keep being a positive ray of light in a somewhat dark world! Knowing that God and the universe has your back and that life is meant to get better as long as we internally feel grateful and strive to become better humans. Start each day with a grateful, loving heart. Be truly grateful and that will create a ripple effect of karma and blessings. You get what you give in anything you do✨ True, you are and forever will be my greatest blessing- my greatest gift!! There is nothing I wouldn’t endure a million times over to be blessed with an angel like you!!! Thank you for showing me what it feels like to be complete. To be at peace in my soul. I never knew my heart could be so full. I will love you until the end of time! You were worth the wait my sweet baby True! ❥➹ 🎵Daniel Cesar- Blessed 🎵