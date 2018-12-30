Estos son los estrenos de Netflix programados para enero de 2019
El año empieza con muchos estrenos en Netflix y no te puedes perder ninguna de las sorpresas que llegan al popular servicio de streaming
El año 2019 empieza con buen pie con muchas producciones originales y clásicos que llegan a Netflix en exclusiva para que sus millones de usuarios puedan disfrutar de todo lo que el servicio trae este nuevo año. La lista de estreno se distribuye a lo largo de todo el mes y no te puedes perder nada.
Series y películas que llegan a Netflix en 2019
Se estrenan el 01 de enero:
A Series of Unfortunate Events, temporada 3
Across the Universe
Babel
Black Hawk Down
City of God
Comedians of the world
Definitely, Maybe
Godzilla
Happy Feet
Hell or High Water
I Know What You Did Last Summer
Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull
Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade
Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark
Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom
It Takes Two
Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back
Jersey Boys
Mona Lisa Smile
Mr. Bean’s Holiday
Pan’s Labyrinth
Pinky Malinky
Pulp Fiction
Swingers
Tears of the Sun
The Addams Family
The Boy in the Striped Pajamas
The Dark Knight
The Departed
The Mummy
The Mummy Returns
The Strangers
Tidying Up with Marie Kondo
Watchmen
xXx
xXx: State of the Union
Se estrena el 02 de enero:
Monty Python and the Holy Grail
Se estrenan el 04 de enero:
And Breathe Normally
Call My Agent!, season 3
El Potro: Unstoppable
Lionheart
Se estrenan el 09 de enero:
Godzilla The Planet Eater
Solo: A Star Wars Story
Se estrena el 10 de enero:
When Heroes Fly
Se estrenan el 11 de enero:
Friends from College, temporada 2
ReMastered: Massacre at the Stadium
Sex Education
Solo
The Last Laugh
Se estrenan el 15 de enero:
Revenger
Sebastian Maniscalco: Stay Hungry
Se estrena el 16 de enero:
American Gangster
Se estrena el 17 de enero:
American Crime Story: The Assassination of Gianni Versace
Se estrenan el 18 de enero:
Carmen Sandiego
Close
Fyre: The Greatest Party That Never Happened
GIRL
Grace and Frankie, temporada 5
IO
Soni
The World’s Most Extraordinary Homes, season 2 part b
Trigger Warning with Killer Mike
Trolls: The Beat Goes On!, temporada 5
Se estrena el 21 de enero:
Justice
Se estrenan el 24 de enero:
Conversations with a Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes
Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation
Se estrenan el 25 de enero:
Animas
Black Earth Rising
Club de Cuervos, temporada 4
Kingdom
Medici: The Magnificent
Polar
Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, temporada 4, segunda parte
Se estrena el 27 de enero:
Z Nation, season 5
Se estrenan el 29 de enero:
Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias: One Show Fits All
Ant-Man and the Wasp
Se estrena el 30 de enero:
The Incredibles 2