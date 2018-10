¡Comprometido! Ricky Martin aspira entregrar 100 casas en Puerto Rico antes de Navidad!

View this post on Instagram

Part 2 – @ricky_martin stopped by @TheEllenShow to talk about the continued relief efforts taking place in Puerto Rico after Hurricane Maria. Shutterfly wanted to help by donating $20,000 to the Ricky Martin Foundation! ❤️ #ALLIN4PR ❤️❤️#RMF #puertoricoselevanta #frommyfamilytoyour #PuertoRico #theellenshow #rickymartin #eros #love #rickymartinarte (by @jpusbrasil / Via #youtube @theellenshow )