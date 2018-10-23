El secreto de Meghan para eliminar el estrés y la ansiedad durante su embarazo

View this post on Instagram

Baby Sussex received a ton load of gifts today👶💐👑 I love these photos from the walkabouts. Swipe🔙 through a load of cuteness 💗💕 . . . Meghan's style : Dress : @reformation Shades: @karenwalker Shoes: @sarahflint_nyc . . #MeghanMarkle #PrinceHarry #DukeofSussex #DuchessofSussex #britishroyalfamily #kensingtonroyal #RoyalVisitAustralia #royaltour #Queensland #Australia #FraserIsland