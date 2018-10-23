El secreto de Meghan para eliminar el estrés y la ansiedad durante su embarazo
Te contamos cómo lo hace.
Desde que Meghan Markle se convirtió en duquesa ha adquirido muchas responsabilidades que no son fáciles de realizar y su vida ha cambiado por completo.
Por lo tanto, es normal que la esposa del príncipe Harry pase por diferentes episodios de estrés, y más en estos momentos cuando se encuentra en su primera gira y está embarazada.
Pero, Meghan tiene un secreto para combatir el estrés. Y es que siguiendo su inclinación por lo natural y los productos orgánicos, ha apostado por equilibrar sus niveles de ansiedad con suplementos alimenticios ayurvédicos.
¿Cuál es el producto que usa?
Según informa la marca de belleza Glow Bar, su compuesto 'Ashwagandha' fue uno de los complementos predilectos de la duquesa antes de su boda con el príncipe Harry.
El producto sobresale por ser un polvo adaptógeno natural a base de hierbas que ayuda al cuerpo en periodos de estrés.
El suplemento favorito de Meghan trabaja disminuyendo el cortisol (hormona del estrés) y fomentando la producción de seratonina (sustancia encargada de favorecer las sensaciones de calma en nuestro sistema nervioso). De esta manera, funge como un antidepresivo natural.
Para integrarlo a tu dieta y disfrutar de sus efectos, basta con disolver una cucharada en la bebida de tu preferencia o en un bowl de desayuno.
Además de ayudarte a equilibrar tu cuerpo y mente es una buena opción para ayudarte a tener una piel radiante y libre de impurezas.