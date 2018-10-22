Las cuatro reglas de oro que debe cumplir Meghan por estar embarazada
Acá te presentamos las cuatro reglas de oro que deberá cumplir la duquesa de Sussex durante su embarazo.
Hace pocos días se conoció que la actual duquesa de Sussex y esposa del príncipe Harry, Meghan Markle, está embarazada de su primer hijo. Sin duda, que estoy le traerá un cambio total a su ritmo de vida y, más aún, al llevar en su vientre un nuevo nieto de la Reina Isabel II.
View this post on Instagram
#New The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are currently on an official visit to Australia, Fiji, the Kingdom of Tonga and New Zealand (16th-31st October)🇦🇺🇹🇴🇫🇯🇳🇿 . Day 7 (22nd October): Their Royal Highnesses travelled to Queensland’s Fraser Island, or K’gari as it is known by the Traditional Owners the Butchulla people, as part of the dedication of the site to the Queen's Commonwealth Canopy (QCC). Fraser Island is the largest sand island in the world, and has a total of 206,970 acres of protected forest. Among its many striking features, the Island is characterised by its long beaches, tall rainforest, coastal heaths, freshwater lakes and ever-evolving sand dunes. In pristine rainforest, The Duke was met upon arrival by the Traditional Owners of K'gari, the Butchulla People and the Premier of Queensland. The Duke took part in a traditional Welcome to Country Smoking Ceremony and unveil a plaque for the dedication of the Forests of K’gari to the QCC. The Duke then visited one of Fraser Island’s iconic lakes to meet with local elders and national park rangers to learn about the Island’s natural beauty, rich history, biodiversity and cultural significance. The Duchess joined her husband for the last engagement of the day, a walk along the picturesque Kingfisher Bay Jetty. #britishroyals #britishroyalfamily #dukeofsussex #duchessofsussex #princeharry #meghanmarkle #harryandmeghan #royalcouple #royalfamily #royalbaby #invictusgames #instaroyals #royalnews #royalvisitaustralia
Acá te presentamos las cuatro reglas de oro que deberá cumplir la duquesa de Sussex durante su embarazo:
Jamás revelar el sexo del niño
La primera y más importante, es que el género del bebé no se revela, sino hasta que nazca. Los padres podrán saberlo, y la reina debe ser informada de inmediato, pero no puede decirse al resto de la familia y mucho menos al resto del mundo.
Viajes largos al mínimo
Otra regla que debe cumplir Meghan, y que involucra a las 'royals' embarazadas, es que tienen que reducir sus viajes y giras al extranjero, al mínimo. Esto significa que ella y el príncipe Harry tendrían que separarse el tiempo que a él le tome cumplir en misiones diplomáticas, mientras ella permanece en el palacio de Kensington, para que siempre tenga ayuda de emergencia.
Adiós a los “baby shower”
Algo que Meghan también tendrá que perderse, es un “baby shower”. Una experta en protocolo real ha dicho que un baby shower es algo inaudito para los miembros de la familia real. La historiadora de protocolo Victoria Arbiter dijo al Daily Mirror, que si bien la realeza es “próspera, un baby shower lujoso sería considerado muy poco apropiado. No hay nada que los miembros de la dinastía Windsor no puedan salir y comprar ellos mismos”.
View this post on Instagram
Another staple in my wardrobe that I cannot live without (just like Meghan) is our Grear lace-up sandals from @sarahflint_nyc ($245). They are literally the most comfortable things to ever touch your feet, so much so, that I own them in every colour! You can join the waitlist on @sarahflint_nyc to be notified when they are back in stock. Meghan has been sporting these for many years now and I can see why!! They are amazing!! 🇬🇧
Cero tacones altos
Todos sabemos que la Realeza Británica es muy exigente en cuanto a los códigos de vestimenta y en ello también se incluye el calzado, más aún si alguna de las esposas de los príncipes está embarazada. Por estar en estado, Meghan tendrá prohibido usar zapatillas con tacón muy alto o de “aguja” por esto podría causar una caída y que pondría en riesgo la vida del bebé en el vientre.