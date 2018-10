¡Le queda perfecto! Becky G encendió las redes al mostrar sensual regalo que le obsequió Jennifer López

View this post on Instagram

@BeatsByDre invited 10 of the world’s top artists and athletes to create a #1of1 design to show their personal inspirations. I wanted to tell a story close to my heart inspired by my tattoos… Familia is and will always be everything to me. This includes my guardian angel, my cousin who passed when we were both very young. I know she is always with me through the image of a dragonfly, which surrounds the picture of her I hold on to. I also have a tattoo of the dragonfly to remember her by. It fills me with strength and inspiration whenever I see one flying close by. My headphone is for family. ❤️ Do you guys have a symbol that you hold close to your heart?