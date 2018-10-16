¡Cuida su embarazo! Meghan le pone pausa a sus tacones durante su apretada gira por Australia
El embarazo no detiene a Meghan en su apretada gira por Australia
La duquesa de Sussex Meghan y el príncipe Harry esperan su primer hijo tal como lo anunció este lunes 15 de octubre el Palacio de Kensington, pero nada detiene a la pareja en la apretada agenda que cumplen en Australia.
En su primera aparición pública tras conocerse el embarazo, Meghan se ha mostrado espléndida durante la gira en la que han conocido sobre programas para la conservación de varias especies. Una de las paradas fue en el zoológico Taronga de Sidney.
La pareja real ha sido felicitada a su llegada a Australia por la próxima llegada de su primer hijo tras casarse el pasado 9 de mayo. A Meghan la esperaron con flores y diversos regalos.
Una pausa a los tacones
Durante la apretada agenda en Australia Meghan cambió sus acostumbrados tacones por unas zapatillas en una parte de la programación que debían cumplir.
Harry & Meghan leaving Taronga Zoo via boat to Sydney opera house! Meghan has also changed from heels to some flats!
Harry & Meghan meet the koalas at Taronga Zoo! 🐨 Meghan has also put on a coat which is rumoured to be by the brand 'Burberry!' – Harry & Meghan are now at Taronga Zoo where they will open the Taronga Institute of Science and learning! They will also meet koalas and their joeys on their visit and learn about the breeding programme!
Con un vestido blanco ceñido al cuerpo Meghan dejó ver sus primeras semanas de embarazo, todo un banquete para los reporteros gráficos y videastas.
Apenas se asoma una pequeña pancita. Según el parte oficial Meghan tiene doce semanas de embarazo.
To the people wanting to see her baby bump: you can definitely see one in this pic! 😭🤰🏽 – Harry & Meghan have arrived to their first Australian tour engagement at Admiralty House!
Meghan is wearing a white dress by Australian designer Karen Gee and nude heels! – Harry & Meghan have arrived to their first Australian tour engagement at Admiralty House!!
La exactriz de 37 años luce feli.z a la espera de su primer hijo que nacerá cerca de su aniversario de bodas, en la primavera de 2019.