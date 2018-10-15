¡Luce radiante! Las primeras imágenes de Meghan tras anunciar su embarazo
Meghan y Harry aterrizaron en el aeropuerto de Sidney.
Este lunes el Palacio de Kensignton comenzó la semana anunciando la increíble noticia que la duquesa de Sussex, Meghan Markle, está embarazada.
Minutos después del anuncio, los duques aterrizaron en el aeropuerto de Sidney, donde iniciarán una visita oficial a Oceanía, que durará hasta el próximo miércoles, 31 de octubre.
View this post on Instagram
a few more pictures of their arrival in Australia!!🇦🇺🇦🇺 – They arrived in Sydney, Australia via a Quantas flight, not British Airways as earlier speculated! (Its currently Monday 15th October in Australia! And they arrived at 7am!) – Tomorrow they will attend their first engagements at, Admiralty House, Taronga Zoo, Sydney Opera House and back to Admiralty House for a reception in the evening! I’ll try my best to keep you all updated! – – – – – tags: #MeghanMarkle #PrinceHarry #DuchessOfSussex #DukeOfSussex #England #PrincessDiana #PrinceWilliam #KateMiddleton #DukeOfCambridge #DuchessOfCambridge #WindsorCastle #HarryAndMeghan #London #PrinceCharles #BuckinghamPalace #KensingtonPalace #RoyalFamily #Royals #BritishRoyalFamily #MeghanOfSussex #HarryOfSussex #DianaSpencer #LadyDiana #TroopingTheColour #TheTig #MeghanMarkleInstagram #MeghanMarkleThrowbacks #Royal #RoyalBaby
Los futuros padres llegaron en un vuelo comercial y causaron un gran revuelo a su llegada al aeropuerto, donde fueron fotografiados subiéndose a un vehículo que les llevó a la residencia del gobernador general en Sidney.
View this post on Instagram
Hand in hand as they arrived! – They arrived in Sydney, Australia via a Quantas flight, not British Airways as earlier speculated! (Its currently Monday 15th October in Australia! And they arrived at 7am!) – Tomorrow they will attend their first engagements at, Admiralty House, Taronga Zoo, Sydney Opera House and back to Admiralty House for a reception in the evening! I’ll try my best to keep you all updated! – – – – – tags: #MeghanMarkle #PrinceHarry #DuchessOfSussex #DukeOfSussex #England #PrincessDiana #PrinceWilliam #KateMiddleton #DukeOfCambridge #DuchessOfCambridge #WindsorCastle #HarryAndMeghan #London #PrinceCharles #BuckinghamPalace #KensingtonPalace #RoyalFamily #Royals #BritishRoyalFamily #MeghanOfSussex #HarryOfSussex #DianaSpencer #LadyDiana #TroopingTheColour #TheTig #MeghanMarkleInstagram #MeghanMarkleThrowbacks #Royal #RoyalBaby
Ambos lucían muy felices y sonrientes y Meghan estaba radiante. En esta oportunidad la duquesa eligió un outfit bastante cómodo con un cuello alto de color negro, pantalón oscuro y un abrigo bicolor en gris y burdeos. También llevaba algunas carpetas en la mano.
View this post on Instagram
Harry & Meghan have departing Sydney Airport! On their way to Admiralty House!! – They arrived in Sydney, Australia via a Quantas flight, not British Airways as earlier speculated! (Its currently Monday 15th October in Australia! And they arrived at 7am!) – Tomorrow they will attend their first engagements at, Admiralty House, Taronga Zoo, Sydney Opera House and back to Admiralty House for a reception in the evening! I’ll try my best to keep you all updated! – – – – – tags: #MeghanMarkle #PrinceHarry #DuchessOfSussex #DukeOfSussex #England #PrincessDiana #PrinceWilliam #KateMiddleton #DukeOfCambridge #DuchessOfCambridge #WindsorCastle #HarryAndMeghan #London #PrinceCharles #BuckinghamPalace #KensingtonPalace #RoyalFamily #Royals #BritishRoyalFamily #MeghanOfSussex #HarryOfSussex #DianaSpencer #LadyDiana #TroopingTheColour #TheTig #MeghanMarkleInstagram #MeghanMarkleThrowbacks #Royal #RoyalBaby
Los Duques, que tienen previsto descansar durante este lunes, para comenzar su 'gira' el martes, con 76 actividades previstas en su agenda para promover asuntos medioambientales y de conservación.
El gobernador general de Australia, Peter Cosgrove, representante de la reina Isabel II, jefa de Estado de Australia, les dará la bienvenida oficial antes de su visita al zoológico Taronga y la Casa de la Ópera de Sídney.
View this post on Instagram
CONGRATULATIONS to the happy couple!! After weeks of speculations, kensington Palace has FINALLY CONFIRMED – "Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are very pleased to announce that The Duchess of Sussex is expecting a baby in the Spring of 2019. Their Royal Highnesses have appreciated all of the support they have received from people around the world since their wedding in May and are delighted to be able to share this happy news with the public." 📷PA #Repost @kensingtonroyal 👶💑🙌😍😍👏👑 #BritishRoyalFamily #BritishRoyalty #kensingtonroyal #royalbaby #MeghanMarkle #PrinceHarry #DukeofSussex #DuchessofSussex
Sin duda Meghan y Harry son la pareja del momento y el embarazo de la duquesa ha significado una inmensa alegría para la familia real.