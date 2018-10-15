¡Luce radiante! Las primeras imágenes de Meghan tras anunciar su embarazo

View this post on Instagram

a few more pictures of their arrival in Australia!!🇦🇺🇦🇺 – They arrived in Sydney, Australia via a Quantas flight, not British Airways as earlier speculated! (Its currently Monday 15th October in Australia! And they arrived at 7am!) – Tomorrow they will attend their first engagements at, Admiralty House, Taronga Zoo, Sydney Opera House and back to Admiralty House for a reception in the evening! I'll try my best to keep you all updated!