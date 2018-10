¡Te contamos la razón! La segunda boda real del año no enamoró a los británicos como la de Harry y Meghan

View this post on Instagram

💍💐💒💌 @kensingtonroyal ❤❤ Congratulations to the newly married Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank! 👏👏👏👏👏 The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and The Duke and Duchess of Sussex joined The Queen and members of @TheRoyalFamily to attend the ceremony at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle. #RoyalWedding #WindsorCastle #Windsor 📷PA