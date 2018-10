La princesa Beatriz: una dama de honor sin el impacto de Pippa Middleton

View this post on Instagram

12 October 2018 I particularly loved how Sarah, Duchess of York and Princess Beatrice of York looked today. They were radiant, glowing and overjoyed for their daughter and sister. Sarah looked every inch the mother of the bride. Sarah wore a dress designed by a local Windsor company, Emma Louise Design with a vintage Manolo Blahnik (@manoloblahnikhq) bag. The bag was carried by Susan Barrantes at the wedding of The Duke & Duchess of York in 1986. She also wore Aquazzura (@aquazzura) shoes and a Jess Collett (@jesscollettmilliner) hat . Princess Beatrice wore an outfit and bag by Ralph & Russo (@ralphandrusso) and a hat by Sarah Cant (@sarahcantmillinery) #RoyalWedding #TheRoyalWedding #PrincessEugenie #JackBrooksbank #SarahDuchessofYork #PrincessBeatrice