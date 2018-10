¡Un diseño especial! El conmovedor mensaje de la princesa Eugenia al mostrar cicatriz con su vestido de novia

View this post on Instagram

When Princess Eugenie stepped into St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle wearing her Peter Pilotto and Christopher De Vos dress, the crowd behind her audibly gasped. It only takes five seconds to see why — she looks positively stunning — but it turns out her beautiful wedding day look has even more meaning than we initially thought. #PrincessEugenie https://www.fashnal.com/princess-eugenie-s-wedding-dress/