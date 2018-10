¡Harry y Draco juntos de nuevo! El esperado reencuentro de los protagonistas de Harry Potter

View this post on Instagram

An education at Hogwarts takes seven years, but friendships forged in the #HarryPotter universe last forever.⚡️❤️ #TomFelton stopped by ‘Potter’ costar #DanielRadcliffe’s new Broadway play 'The Lifespan of a Fact’ to show his support. Click the link in our bio for more details. #regram 📷: @t22felton