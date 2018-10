Llueven las críticas a Meghan Markle por tener pies "feos y descuidados"

View this post on Instagram

For her first solo outing, The Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle headed to the Royal Academy of Art in London's Piccadilly to see "Oceania," an exhibit featuring some 200 artifacts from Melanesia, Micronesia and Polynesia, a huge ocean area encompassing New Guinea, Easter Island, Hawaii and New Zealand. Meghan toured artwork from New Zealand, Fiji, the Kingdom of Tonga and Australia — all of which she and Harry will visit in October — and met the exhibition's curators and artists, as well as descendants linked to the works displayed. Style: Dress: Givenchy, pumps: Aquazzura, Clutch: Givenchy