¡Solo por cerrar la puerta de un carro! Meghan rompe regla real y muchas feministas la aplauden

#MeghanMarkle the Dutchess of Sussex, attended the Royal Academy of Arts for the opening of the Oceania exhibition wearing a black #Givenchy dress. Royal commentators, such as author, Christopher Wilson says this is the FIRST time he’s ever seen an on-duty princess shut her own car door. This duty is usually carried out by security personnel. Sis simply closed the door and people lost their minds! 🤷🏽‍♀️ Welcome to the royal family Meghan‼️