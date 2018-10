¡Implacable! La reina Letizia finalizó entrevista abruptamente por grave error de protocolo

View this post on Instagram

News {30 September 2018 | Sunday} : Queen Letizia watched the bronze medal match of the XVIII Women's Basketball World Cup "FIBA Tenerife 2018" between Spain and Belgium {Pabellón de Deportes de Tenerife Santiago Martín | La Laguna, Santas Cruz de Tenerife, Spain}. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Spain WON (67-60) the bronze medal🏀⛹️‍♀️🥉! Congratulations🎉! Enhorabuena🎉! ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Queen Letizia watched the game in the stands along with the rest of the fans. After the match, she visited the team in their locker room to congratulate them on their win.