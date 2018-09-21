Estás viendo:

Esto pasó con ‘Logan’, nuestro amor platónico de la famosa serie ‘Zoey 101’

Por Valeria Zurita

El amor platónico de todos

Una de las series favoritas de Nickelodeon por siempre será Zoey 101. La hermana de Britney Speras tenía el protagónica de dicha serie y simplemente la amábamos.

Uno de nuestros personajes favoritos por siempre será Logan, quien actuaba del chico rebelde y cínico. Todas lo amábamos, y más cuando se volvió el eterno enamorado de Queen.

Ahora los años han pasado y él sigue luciendo hermoso. Aunque ya pasaron muchos años, él continúa siendo un hombre muy atractivo. Lo podemos ver con una barba varonil, y una pícara sonrisa que sigue teniendo el mismo efecto en nosotros.

1.- Un estilo totalmente distinto 

2.- Pero esa barba tiene su atractivo

3.-Continúa en el mundo de los medios de entretenimiento 

4.- Sigue igual de irreverente aunque los años han pasado

5.- Y esos atractivos ojos no han cambiado en lo absoluto

6.- Y a pose de chico despreocupado tampoco 

7.- Esta es mi fotografía favorita por siempre

8.- Matthew Dill Underwood  es su verdadero nombre… ¿hermoso no creen?

9.- Ahora posee varios negocios relacionados con la hostelería y el turismo 

10.- Pero  también es guitarrista en una banda de rock que formó junto a un grupo de amigos

