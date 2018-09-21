Esto pasó con ‘Logan’, nuestro amor platónico de la famosa serie ‘Zoey 101’
El amor platónico de todos
Una de las series favoritas de Nickelodeon por siempre será Zoey 101. La hermana de Britney Speras tenía el protagónica de dicha serie y simplemente la amábamos.
Uno de nuestros personajes favoritos por siempre será Logan, quien actuaba del chico rebelde y cínico. Todas lo amábamos, y más cuando se volvió el eterno enamorado de Queen.
Ahora los años han pasado y él sigue luciendo hermoso. Aunque ya pasaron muchos años, él continúa siendo un hombre muy atractivo. Lo podemos ver con una barba varonil, y una pícara sonrisa que sigue teniendo el mismo efecto en nosotros.
1.- Un estilo totalmente distinto
Taking a hike to get my mind back on earth. I’m so close to completion on this project! I only have some minor things to add like seatbelts, a cup of coffee in the cup holder, instrument panel displays, I gotta put icons on the buttons for locks, windows, and the emergency flashers, then tie it all up by adding stitches to the leather. This has been an intense build. #NatureBoy #Blender #B3D #Filmmaker #Animation #UnrealEngine #ConstantlyCurious #ConsistentlyCreative
2.- Pero esa barba tiene su atractivo
After a relaxing weekend I’m back to my work. I know I’ve mostly posted pics of the car I’m making – I have a hard time being narcissistic Sooo selfies and I have a love hate relationships – but today, I felt my scruffiness was on point. #FacialHairOfATeenager #BlenderRender #B3D #Blender #Animation #WorkInProgress