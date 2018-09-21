Esto pasó con ‘Logan’, nuestro amor platónico de la famosa serie ‘Zoey 101’

View this post on Instagram

Taking a hike to get my mind back on earth. I’m so close to completion on this project! I only have some minor things to add like seatbelts, a cup of coffee in the cup holder, instrument panel displays, I gotta put icons on the buttons for locks, windows, and the emergency flashers, then tie it all up by adding stitches to the leather. This has been an intense build. #NatureBoy #Blender #B3D #Filmmaker #Animation #UnrealEngine #ConstantlyCurious #ConsistentlyCreative