¡Amor, amor! Meghan ayuda a Harry durante vergonzoso momento en el lanzamiento de su libro

View this post on Instagram

So proud of Meghan! Also obsessed with the look😍💓 As you know today Meghan is hosting an event at Kensington Palace to celebrate the launch of Together and join the Hubb women as they prepare their recipes and also help with the preparations, before (joined by Prince Harry and her mum Doria❤️) guests sit to enjoy the freshly prepared food. . . . Meghan has helped a community kitchen set up by women affected by the Grenfell Tower tragedy to release a charity cookbook. All proceeds from Together: Our Community Cookbook, out Thursday, will go towards keeping the Hubb Kitchen open and thriving❤️. If you didn’t know the term ‘Hubb’ means love in Arabic! How fitting 💓💓 . . . After first meeting the group in January, Meghan learned that the much-needed kitchen could only afford to run for two days a week, so she suggested they put together a charity cookbook and offered her full support to make it happen (with help from the #RoyalFoundation). . . . As well as securing the group of women a publisher (@EburyPublishing), Meghan has also written a foreword for the #CookTogether book, which features over 50 recipes! 🥘🥗🥙🥟 . . . OUTFIT 👠👛 : She’s in a Smythe coat, Tuxe top, and Misha Nonoo skirt. . . . #duchessofsussex #princesscharlotte #duchessofcambridge #meghanmarkle #princeharry #katemiddleton #princecharles #princewilliam #princelouis #diana #rachelzane #royals #royalfamily #royalcouple #royalwedding #lfl #britishroyalfamily #buckinghampalace #kensingtonpalace #princelouis #princesscharlotte #meganmarkle #princegeorge #engagementring #cooktogther