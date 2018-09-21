¡Amor, amor! Meghan ayuda a Harry durante vergonzoso momento en el lanzamiento de su libro
Son la pareja más romántica.
Este jueves fue un día muy importante para Meghan Markle, ya que fue la presentación de su primer libro de cocina, "Together", resultado de sus visitas a la Hubb Community Kitchen.
So proud of Meghan! Also obsessed with the look😍💓 As you know today Meghan is hosting an event at Kensington Palace to celebrate the launch of Together and join the Hubb women as they prepare their recipes and also help with the preparations, before (joined by Prince Harry and her mum Doria❤️) guests sit to enjoy the freshly prepared food. . . . Meghan has helped a community kitchen set up by women affected by the Grenfell Tower tragedy to release a charity cookbook. All proceeds from Together: Our Community Cookbook, out Thursday, will go towards keeping the Hubb Kitchen open and thriving❤️. If you didn't know the term 'Hubb' means love in Arabic! How fitting 💓💓 . . . After first meeting the group in January, Meghan learned that the much-needed kitchen could only afford to run for two days a week, so she suggested they put together a charity cookbook and offered her full support to make it happen (with help from the #RoyalFoundation). . . . As well as securing the group of women a publisher (@EburyPublishing), Meghan has also written a foreword for the #CookTogether book, which features over 50 recipes! 🥘🥗🥙🥟
La duquesa de Sussex acudió al evento con su madre, Doria, y por supuesto su esposo, el príncipe Harry, quien estuvo a su lado y pendiente de cada detalle para que luciera fantástica.
Her support system! ❤️ As you know today Meghan is hosting an event at Kensington Palace to celebrate the launch of Together and join the Hubb women as they prepare their recipes and also help with the preparations, before (joined by Prince Harry and her mum Doria❤️) guests sit to enjoy the freshly prepared food.
Meghan dio un apasionado discurso de tres minutos sin un papel en la mano, mientras Harry y Doria la miraban con admiración.
Pero, un momento que se robó la atención en las redes, fue cuando el príncipe Harry se disponía a saludar a una de las anfitrionas del evento.
Primero saludó su suegra, Doria, con doble beso, y cuando fue el turno del hijo menor de la princesa Diana se confundió y vivió un momento incómodo y vergonzoso.
Harry😂😂 how sweet!! Meghan made me laugh😂😂
De inmediato, Meghan trató de ayudarlo y orientarlo cómo debía saludar. Finalmente todos rieron ante el vergonzoso y divertido momento, pero no tardó en hacerse viral en las redes.
Pero, luego del gesto tan tierno que tuvo con Meghan durante el evento cuando le arregló el cabello, al príncipe Harry le perdonamos lo que sea.
Meghan Markle presentó ayer el libro 'Together: Our Community Cookbook' 📖 y aunque sorprendió con su primer discurso público como duquesa 👑, lo que más cautivó es este detalle que tuvo Harry ❤.