¡Ternura total! Harry le arregla el cabello a Meghan en pleno acto público

View this post on Instagram

"The power of food is more than just the meal itself — it is the story behind it. And when you get to know the story of the recipe, you get to know the person behind it." — The Duchess of Sussex #CookTogether • #meghanmarkle #royalwedding #princeharry #harryandmeghan #london #love #royalfamily #meghanandharry #princessdiana #princewilliam #katemiddleton #royals #meghan #meghanmarklestyle #princeharryandmeghan #britishroyalfamily #royalcouple #britishroyals #royalty #meghanmarkle #royalwedding #princeharry #wedding #purelove #harryandmeghan #london #love #royalfamily #meghanandharry #royal #royals #meghan #meghanmarklestyle #princeharryandmeghan #britishroyalfamily #royalcouple #cooktogether #grenfelltower #thehubbcommunity