Meghan Markle ofreció un poderoso discurso en el lanzamiento de su libro “debemos celebrar lo que nos conecta, no lo que nos divide”

"I had just moved to London and I felt so immediately embraced by the women in the kitchen… and also to be able to be in this city and to see in this one small room how multi-cultural it was, I feel so proud to live in a city that can have so much diversity"