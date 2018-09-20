Estás viendo:

La ventaja de Meghan sobre Kate que prueba que es la preferida de la reina Isabel II

Meghan asumirá un importante compromiso.

Por Roxana Peña

El próximo martes 25 de septiembre, Meghan Markle, asumirá un importante compromiso, y es el de representar a la realeza en un evento al que asistirá sola por primera vez.

View this post on Instagram

Great news are out! A documentary about Queen Elizabeth and the Royal Family is being filmed. We will see Prince Harry, Prince William, Princes Anne along with the other Royals. It is going to be first appearance of #theduchessofsussex on TV after her wedding. Unfortunately, we will not see much of #theduchessofcambridge as the filming coincided with the last month of her pregnancy. See the link to the trail in my bio. #thequeenoftheworld #royalfamily #royalwedding #princeharry #princegeorge #princewilliam #theduchessofsussex #theduchessofcambridge #thedukeofsussex #katemiddleton #katemiddletonstyle #meghanmarklestyle #fashionweek #topthingstodoinlondon #londonfashionweek #londonfashionweek2018 #londonafternoontea #princesscharlotte

A post shared by London (@luxurylondonreimagined) on

Así lo anunció el Palacio de Kensington a través de sus redes, donde detalló que el evento será la inauguración de una exposición en la Royal Academy de Londres.

Meghan asume este reto, a solo cuatro meses de haberse convertido en la duquesa de Sussex. A diferencia de la esposa del príncipe William, Kate Middleton, quien lo hizo seis meses después de haberse casado con el hijo mayor de la princesa Diana.

Esto sin duda ha causado polémica entre las duquesas, y es que desde que Harry anunció su compromiso con Meghan, ella ha sabido integrarse rápidamente a la realeza y aunque ha roto el protocolo en muchas oportunidades, se ha ganado el amor de la familia real y del público.

En cada evento al que Meghan ha asistido, ha sabido destacar por su outfit y por su personalidad. Incluso, este jueves, la duquesa lideró su primer evento, al presentar su primer libro de cocina Together, resultado de sus visitas a la Hubb Community Kitchen.

 

Además, la esposa del príncipe Harry se ha ganado el amor de la reina Isabel II rápidamente, y se dice que es la preferida, por encima de Kate, quien ya tiene años en la familia.

 

 

