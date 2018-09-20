La ventaja de Meghan sobre Kate que prueba que es la preferida de la reina Isabel II
Meghan asumirá un importante compromiso.
El próximo martes 25 de septiembre, Meghan Markle, asumirá un importante compromiso, y es el de representar a la realeza en un evento al que asistirá sola por primera vez.
Así lo anunció el Palacio de Kensington a través de sus redes, donde detalló que el evento será la inauguración de una exposición en la Royal Academy de Londres.
Meghan asume este reto, a solo cuatro meses de haberse convertido en la duquesa de Sussex. A diferencia de la esposa del príncipe William, Kate Middleton, quien lo hizo seis meses después de haberse casado con el hijo mayor de la princesa Diana.
Esto sin duda ha causado polémica entre las duquesas, y es que desde que Harry anunció su compromiso con Meghan, ella ha sabido integrarse rápidamente a la realeza y aunque ha roto el protocolo en muchas oportunidades, se ha ganado el amor de la familia real y del público.
En cada evento al que Meghan ha asistido, ha sabido destacar por su outfit y por su personalidad. Incluso, este jueves, la duquesa lideró su primer evento, al presentar su primer libro de cocina Together, resultado de sus visitas a la Hubb Community Kitchen.
Además, la esposa del príncipe Harry se ha ganado el amor de la reina Isabel II rápidamente, y se dice que es la preferida, por encima de Kate, quien ya tiene años en la familia.
Meghan Markle stepped out for her first solo royal engagement with Queen Elizabeth following her royal wedding to Prince Harry. The public outing is the first time the new Duchess has been seen out with the Queen without any other members of the royal family.
