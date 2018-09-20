La ventaja de Meghan sobre Kate que prueba que es la preferida de la reina Isabel II

View this post on Instagram

Great news are out! A documentary about Queen Elizabeth and the Royal Family is being filmed. We will see Prince Harry, Prince William, Princes Anne along with the other Royals. It is going to be first appearance of #theduchessofsussex on TV after her wedding. Unfortunately, we will not see much of #theduchessofcambridge as the filming coincided with the last month of her pregnancy. See the link to the trail in my bio. #thequeenoftheworld #royalfamily #royalwedding #princeharry #princegeorge #princewilliam #theduchessofsussex #theduchessofcambridge #thedukeofsussex #katemiddleton #katemiddletonstyle #meghanmarklestyle #fashionweek #topthingstodoinlondon #londonfashionweek #londonfashionweek2018 #londonafternoontea #princesscharlotte