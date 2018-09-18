El video nunca antes visto de la emotiva reacción de Meghan Markle al ver su vestido de novia

View this post on Instagram

The first full look at Meghan Markle’s Givenchy wedding gown. Designed by Birmingham-born Clare Waight Keller – photographed here – the gown emphasises a sculpted waist and an open bateau neckline, with Waight Keller being chosen by the bride for her “impeccable tailoring and relaxed demeanour”. #royalwedding #meghanmarkle #princeharry #givenchy #clarewaightkeller