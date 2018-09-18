El video nunca antes visto de la emotiva reacción de Meghan Markle al ver su vestido de novia
La reacción de Meghan fue revelada en un adelanto del documental “Queen of the World”.
Hasta ahora no habíamos podido ver nada sobre lo que ocurrió antes de la boda real del príncipe Harry y Meghan Markle.
Pero, gracias a un adelanto del documental “Queen of the World”, de la televisora ITV, que se transmitirá en unos días en Reino Unido, pudimos ver uno de los momentos más memorables minutos antes de la boda.
Se trata del momento en el que la ahora duquesa de Sussex ve su increíble vestido y su cara de sorpresa ha emocionado a todos.
Cuando la esposa de Harry vio el velo con flores bordadas a mano de cada uno de los países en la Commonwealth, sólo exclamó: "Cincuenta y tres países, oh Dios mío. Nos mantendrán ocupados".
• Video of the documentary "Queen of the World" which will be broadcasted by ITV on September 25 at 9:15 p.m. In the documentary we will can see for the first time Meghan in front of her wedding dress Givenchy, remember that the veil of five meters long is embroidered with flowers representing the 53 countries of the Commonwealth.(video @duchessofsussex_meghan )⠀ —————————————————————⠀⠀ • Vídeo del documental "Reina del Mundo" que será emitido por ITV el 25 de septiembre a las 21:15 horas. En el documental podremos ver por primera vez a Meghan frente a su vestido de novia Givenchy, recordemos que el velo de cinco metros de largo está bordado con flores que representan a los 53 países de la Commonwealth. (Video @duchessofsussex_meghan )
El velo incluye dos flores más, la wintersweet, que crece en los terrenos del Palacio de Kensington frente a Nottingham cottage, y la California poppy, la flor del estado de California, donde nació Meghan.
El vestido fue obra de Clare Waight Keller , directora creativa de Givenchy.
También pudimos ver cuándo sucedió esto pues Meghan está usando el vestido de Barwick de Roland Mouret que se puso el día que se hospedó con su madre, Doria Ragland en el Cliveden House Hotel, es decir una noche antes de la boda real.
