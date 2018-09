Ariana Grande fue una gran influencia en los momentos difíciles de Mac Miller

View this post on Instagram

Hey guys first I wanna say that I'm so sorry that I've been in active at the moment I'm very busy with school but I will post I hope. Second I don't know what to say but I wanna say Rest In Peace Mac 🙏🏼💙 you were/are the sweetest person. Ari gets all the hate right now and I can't say how much I hate it seriously like wtf is wrong with al of these people she didn't do anything bc mac is a growing up man and can take care of himself and aria head nothing to do with that. So now that is al out I'm back and ily all 😘