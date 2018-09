La foto que muestra la feliz infancia de Meghan jugando con agua en su jardín

View this post on Instagram

Oh, just look at these oldies but goodies of our favorite Duchess! She was 13 and enjoying summer days splashing around water from a sprinkler and water hose! Oh, to be so young, beautiful and happy. 📷: Daily Mail & copyright MEGA 😍🤩😎😀😍🤩😎😀😍🤩😎 #DuchessofSussex #RachelMeghanMarkle #meghanmarkle #meghan #meg #rachel #duchess #teenageMeghan #13yearoldMeghan #RoyalFamily #BritishRoyalFamily #Britishmonarchy #London #England #KensingtonPalace #nottinghamcottage #UnitedKingdom