¡Mira el vestido de boda de Meghan Markle! Será exhibido en el Castillo de Windsor
La diseñadora del vestido de la realeza más comentado en 2018, Clare Waight Keller, se mostró muy complacida
La diseñadora del vestido de la realeza más comentado en 2018, Clare Waight Keller, se mostró muy complacida luego de saber que su creación para la duquesa de Sussex, Meghan Markle, podría ser exhibido en el Castillo de Windsor. Estará a escasos metros de la vista de quienes visiten una peculiar exposición.
“Me alegra mucho que todos puedan apreciar el vestido, es algo muy grato y emocionante”, dijo Clare Waight Keller, según reportaron medios británicos, luego de filtrase la noticia.
If St. George’s Chapel hasn't gotten you to Windsor Castle, maybe Meghan Markle’s wedding dress will. According to the Daily Express, royal sources have made "a firm decision to put the dress on display by the end of this year.” Per the Royal Trust, official announcements will come later this year. In anticipation of that day, let's revisit the details of the now-iconic gown. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ 👑Choosing A Designer👑 ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Armed with just a dozen “bridal inspo” pics, Markle & BFF/stylist Jessica Mulroney explored designers—Burberry, Ralph & Russo, Erdem, Roland Mouret, Stella McCartney. But Givenchy artistic director Clare Waight Keller was always a frontrunner, with Meghan a longtime fan. As a Brit, Keller ticked a crucial box; once Meghan saw her sketches, she was sold. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ 👑The Design Process👑 ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ First, they refined Meghan's vision: “We had variations but it quickly [held] to the final [design].” Meghan visited Keller's archive—a cache of designs, catalogues, fabric samples. Next, Clare researched fabric mills & chose a double-bonded silk cady in Meghan's desired “pure white". They discussed the "lines, proportions & scale & got to a point where Meghan knew exactly what she wanted." Then, NDA-bound craftspeople set to work creating the dress in clandestine ateliers. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ The ornate veil took longer than the dress—almost 500 hours—because it represented every Commonwealth country. 53 flowers were embroidered in silk thread & organza & sewn onto the veil. "Those countries journeyed up the aisle with her." ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ 👑The Queen’s Approval👑⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Royal brides show The Queen their gown prior to the wedding, but a Markle pal clarified, “it’s not for approval. It's to share a special moment with the Queen.” While the stunning dress has been criticized as well as admired, its historical significance is unquestionable. It symbolizes a new phase for the British monarchy. But, perhaps more importantly, the dress is the emblem of a love story—and a memento of the happiest day of two people's lives. For those reasons & more, you can bet I’ll be queueing to see the gown IRL.
La diseñadora se mostró agradecida por haber formado parte de un “momento histórico”. Por “tener la oportunidad de trabajar” cuando Meghan se casó con el príncipe Harry.
Trabajar con Meghan
Meses atrás, Waight Keller reveló algunos rasgos de la personalidad de su particular clienta. Señaló que es una persona amable y segura de sí misma. “Exactamente lo que se ve en la televisión”, una mujer “cálida” que el día de su boda estaba “radiante”, expresó.
Aseguró que ella y la propia Meghan se pusieron de acuerdo en poco tiempo para la confección y diseño del majestuoso traje. La novia y ahora duquesa “sabía exactamente lo que quería y eso facilitó el trabajo. Fue muy divertido trabajar con ella”, señaló Keller.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex just debuted their joint royal monogram, and it’s beautiful. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ 👑Royal Monograms👑⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Turns out that if you’re a royal family member (or you marry one), you get more than just a coat of arms; you get a set of bespoke monograms—one for personal correspondence and one for messages intended to be from both you and your significant other. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ 👑The Style of Meghan & Harry’s Monogram👑 ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ The monogram for Meghan and Harry’s official royal letterhead features the first initials of their names (M and H) intertwined in a beautiful calligraphic scroll. Above the letters sits a coronet (as opposed to a crown). ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ According to a Royal Warrant from 1917, the coronet is the approved choice for sons/daughters of the heir apparent. (Meghan’s personal coat of arms also features a coronet, as it denotes the rank of Duchess.) ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ 👑How It Honors Princess Diana👑 ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ As for the color? Prince Harry chose the vibrant royal blue shade as a tribute to his late mother, Princess Diana. (And it does call a certain sapphire ring to mind…) ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ 👑Royal Monograms of Other Royal Couples👑 ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Click through to see the rest of the royal royal couples (Will and Kate, Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip, and even Prince Charles and Princess Diana) and their joint monograms. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ 👑P.S. You don’t have to pick a favorite, but if I were to choose one based purely on aesthetics, I think Charles and Diana’s is way cool.👑
Y cuál fue el resultado: el hermoso traje de seda blanco con escote barco y mangas tres cuartos que tan bien enmarcaba su cintura. Con un ligero velo con las flores representativas de los 53 países de la Commonwealth.
