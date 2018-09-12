No solo Meghan usa vestidos cortos, Kate también ha roto el protocolo mostrando sus lindas piernas

View this post on Instagram

Tips for dressing like the Duchess of Cambridge. Although Kate has worn clothing from Fast Fashion brands like ASOS and Topshop in the past, she’s recently gravitated towards British brands who carefully design clothing and only use high-quality materials in their manufacturing. This ensures her clothes fit beautifully, wash well and stand the test of time. 1. Befriend a local seamstress – We’ve seen evidence that Kate has had both high street and high-end clothing professionally tailored to offer a more flattering fit. 2. Pick a signature style and stick to it – Kate’s definitely developed a signature style over the last few years (which might coincide with the hiring of Natasha Archer as her personal stylist/dresser/PA). We’ve seen Kate ditch the fit-and-flare mini dresses for more sophisticated looks. These days, Kate’s work uniform consists of midi length dresses, sleek shoes, lacy sleeves, smart skirt suits and classic coats. For casual events, Kate tends to opt for striped tops with jeans. 3. If the shoe fits, buy it in every colour – Kate’s started buying her favourite pieces in multiple colours. She owns Gianvito Rossi 105 Pumps in four colours, a Mulberry Bayswater Clutch in three colours, the Me+Em Breton Top in four colours, Kiki McDonough Cushion Drop Earrings in three colours and the Preen by Thornton Bregazzi Finella Dress in two colours.