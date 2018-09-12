No solo Meghan usa vestidos cortos, Kate también ha roto el protocolo mostrando sus lindas piernas
Kate ha dejado al descubierto sus piernas más de una vez.
Hace unas semanas la duquesa de Sussex, Meghan Markle, causó polémica con un vestido que usó durante el exitoso musical Hamilton, destinado a recaudar dinero para una organización benéfica que trabaja con niños contagiados por el VIH en el sur de África.
Meghan Markle, quien fue acompañada de su esposo el príncipe Harry, rompió el protocolo en esta ocasión y desató toda una polémica, ya que su vestido era muy corto, pues los que deben usar las mujeres de la realeza deben ir a la altura de la rodilla.
Pero, la exactriz no es la única que no cumple las normas reales, pues la duquesa de Cambridge, Kate Middelton, también ha usado en repetidas ocasiones vestidos cortos y ha lucido sus piernas.
En varias oportunidades Kate se ha saltado el protocolo y ha dejado al descubierto sus lindas piernas luciendo más que fabulosa en varios looks.
Sin duda las piernas de la esposa del príncipe William son una de las más llamativas y elegantes de la realeza y de vez en cuando, merecen ser lucidas.
Así que vale la pena saltarse las reglas de vez en cuando para usar vestidos que las hagan lucir no solo elegantes y envidiadas sino también sexis.