La acción de Shiloh Jolie Pitt que intensificó la guerra entre Brad y Angelina

View this post on Instagram

Angelina Jolie speech to children at #KCA “ I want to say when I was little, like Maleficent, I was told I was different. And I felt out of place, too loud, too full of fire, never good at sitting still, never good at fitting in and then one day I realized something. Something I hope you all realize. Different is good! So, don’t fit in. Don’t sit still. Don’t ever try to do less than you are. When somebody tells you you’re different, smile and hold your head up high and be proud. And as your villain, I would also say — cause a little trouble. It’s good for you.” #message #speech #malificent #angelinajoliepitt #nickelodeon #kidschoiceawards #angelinajolie #love #celebrity #queenzahara #shilopitt 😍😍😍