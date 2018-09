Brad Pitt, y su hija Shiloh viajaron junto a Jennifer Aniston a unas vacaciones lejos de los problemas legales

Brad and Jen 2001: "Few people know this, but we were actually voted Hottest Aryan Siblings of Scandinavia. We didn't bother telling 'em we're husband and wife!" #bradpitt #jenniferaniston #brennifer #goldencouple #90s #00s

A post shared by Brad + Jen ❤️ (@anistonpitt) on Sep 4, 2018 at 12:52pm PDT