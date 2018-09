El labial preferido de Meghan se consigue en Amazon en casi 60 dólares

Wanna know what lipstick and perfume Meghan Markle uses?😄 she actually uses a Charlotte Tilbury lipstick in "Very Victoria" a gorgeous nude lipstick which looks stunning her! You can get Charlotte Tilbury lipsticks on @feelunique but btw, this is sold out right now😂 I wonder why? 😂 But they get things fast in stock, so no worries😄 And the perfume she uses is Jo Malone "Wild Bluebell" 🌸 #meghanmarkle #meghanmarklemakeup #veryvictoria #charlottetilburylipsticks #charlottetilburymakeup #charlottetilbury #jomalone

A post shared by Linda (@lindathoresen86) on May 22, 2018 at 3:58am PDT