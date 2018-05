Paul McCartney recibe el título “Acompañante de Honor” de manos de la reina Isabel II

Paul at Buckingham Palace earlier today where he was made a Companion of Honour by the Queen for services to music. “I see this as a huge honour for me and my family and I think of how proud my Liverpool mum and dad would have been to see this.” 📸 by Press Association #CompanionOfHonour

A post shared by Paul McCartney (@paulmccartney) on May 4, 2018 at 9:47am PDT