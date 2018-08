Los perros de la reina Isabel II son los anfitriones de sus invitados especiales

I guess there was some kind of wedding today? 🤷🏻‍♀️🎊🇬🇧 Shoutout tho to some guests that sadly were not present—Queen Elizabeth’s corgis (RIP). We worship you! #dailyworship #royalbitch #corgi #queenelizabeth #queenelizabethcorgi #royalwedding #royalfamily #shopworship

A post shared by Worship LA (@shopworshipla) on May 19, 2018 at 6:34pm PDT