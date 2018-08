Charlize Theron y Nicole Kidman protagonizarán una película de un caso de acoso sexual

Nicole Kidman is in talks to play former Fox News anchor Gretchen Carlson in @annapurnapics’ upcoming drama about the disgraced Fox News chief Roger Ailes and the women who took him down. She's joining Charlize Theron, who is already attached to play Megyn Kelly. Link in bio for all we know on the film, including Margot Robbie who's eyeing a role in the film. (📷: @shutterstocknow)

A post shared by Variety Magazine (@variety) on Aug 1, 2018 at 10:58am PDT