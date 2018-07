Meghan le confiesa a niña lo que más extraña de su vida antes de ser duquesa

Today The Duke and Duchess of Sussex officially opened the Nelson Mandela Centenary Exhibition at Southbank Centre's Queen Elizabeth Hall. The Century explores the life of the great, Nelson Mandela. It provides insight into Mandela’s journey from young freedom fighter to becoming the inspiration for an international movement against South Africa’s violent and oppressive apartheid system. The exhibition is jointly curated by the Apartheid Museum in South Africa, the British Anti-Apartheid Movement Archives, and the Southbank Centre. Executive director, Kevin Scott, said Mr Mandela recognised that Britain was the heartland of the anti-apartheid struggle. Twenty-two years later, on the occasion of his centenary, it is wonderful and fitting that such an important exhibition comes to life at Southbank Centre in London, where so many people in this country will have the chance to continue his wonderful legacy.' There is six themes based around the exhibition, Character, Comrade, Leader, Prisoner, Negotiator, and Statesman. Harry and Meghan took time and made sure to tour each section. The Duchess of Sussex wore a blush pink sleeveless dress by House of Nine.

A post shared by The Cambridges & The Sussexs (@kensingtonfamilys) on Jul 17, 2018 at 8:17am PDT