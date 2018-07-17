La regla que rompió Diana con el nacimiento de sus hijos y aún sigue vigente
Durante décadas los miembros de la familia real británica mantuvieron la tradición de nacer en el hogar familiar.
Diana de Gales era una princesa diferente. A lo largo de su vida, se caracterizó por llevar a cabo una serie de acciones que iban en contra del protocolo de la corona británica, pero que la humanizaban y la hacían ver como una persona con gran sensibilidad.
Durante décadas los miembros de la familia real británica mantuvieron la tradición de nacer en el hogar familiar. La reina Isabel II nació en la casa londinense de su abuelo materno y dio a luz a sus hijos Carlos, Andrés y Eduardo en el Palacio de Buckingham. Su hija, la princesa Ana, nació en otra de las propiedades de la familia real, Clarence House.
Una regla absurda
Sin embargo, la princesa Diana acabó con esta tradición, la cual creía algo “absurda” y fuera de los “tiempos modernos”.
Tanto el príncipe William como el príncipe Harry nacieron en un pabellón privado del St. Mary's Hospital de Londres. Kate Middleton dio a luz a los príncipes George y Louis, así como a la princesa Charlotte en este mismo lugar.
Isabel II siempre esperó que los hijos de Carlos: Guillermo y Harry también nacieran en el Palacio de Buckingham, pero Diana se empeñó en dar a luz en un hospital.
Lo hecho por Diana rompió la vieja tradición de más de 100 años y que ya está en desuso aunque, eso sí, las parturientas reales pasan muy poquito tiempo hospitalizadas.
Otras de las tradiciones que si están vigentes y que Diana no pudo cambiar es la regla relacionada con el momento exacto del nacimiento del bebé. La norma establece que la Reina Isabel II es la primera en ser informada.
Nunca, bajo ningún concepto, nadie puede ser informado del nacimiento antes que la Reina y mucho menos que se haga público. El príncipe Guillermo, en el nacimiento de su hijo Louis, debió llamar a su abuela a través de una línea segura y encriptada para comunicarle la feliz noticia y darle todos los detalles.