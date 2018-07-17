La regla que rompió Diana con el nacimiento de sus hijos y aún sigue vigente

In her own words: "When I came out of the hospital I could barely put one foot in front of the other. My stitches were killing me. It was such a strain to stand there and smile even for just a few minutes. As soon as the car disappeared around the corner out of sight of the photographers, I burst into tears." [Source: Call Me Diana, by Nigel Cawthorne] ■ من أقوال اﻷميرة: "عندما خرجت من المستشفى، كنت بالكاد أستطيع تحريك قدماي. كانت الغرز تؤلمني بشدة. كان مجهدا جدا مجرد الوقوف والابتسام لدقائق معدودة. وبمجرد اختفاء السيارة حول زاوية الطريق بعيدا عن أنظار المصورين، بدأت بالبكاء بشدة." [المصدر: كتاب 'اسمي ديانا'، للكاتب نايجل كوثورن] ■ #princessdianaforever #humanitarian #princessofwales #princessdiana #gb #hertruestory #kensingtonpalace #uk #thebritishroyalfamily #theroyalfamily #thebritishmonarchy #queenofhearts #instagood #instaroyal #instalike #di #fashionicon #peoplesprincess #style #glamorous #icon #foreveryoung #uk #الأميرة_ديانا #أميرة_ويلز #أميرة_القلوب #الأميرة_ديانا_لﻷبد #بريطانيا #لندن #قصتها_الحقيقية #أميرة_الشعب

