El sombrero favorito de Meghan solo cuesta 15 dólares

Duchess Meghan loves her Madewell Panama Biltmore hat and has worn it on many occasions traveling with friends and enjoying al fresco adventures. Shop a similar style at Target for less than $15! Link in bio. #meghanmarkle #duchessmeghan #travel #outdoors #friendship #funwithfriends #sightseeing #adventure #lookforless #dresslikeaduchess #princeharry #summerfashion #targetstyle #dresslikeaduchess

A post shared by Dress Like a Duchess (@dresslikeaduchess) on Jun 30, 2018 at 3:03pm PDT