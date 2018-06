Ross Butler, actor de 13 Reasons Why, es acusado de intento de asesinato

This was 3 months ago when I was training with @thomasdelauer and eating right. Then I had my appendix taken out and I fell off the horse… There's one more month before summer officially starts so I gotta get back to this, especially after eating for a week in New York. Hold me to it, y'all. Updates to come.

A post shared by Ross Butler (@rossbutler) on May 27, 2018 at 7:56am PDT