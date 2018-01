5 cosas que debes saber del look de Lady Gaga en el Grammy 2018

Gaga’s eyes were inspired by a dark starry night. Romantic and striking to compliment the gorgeous #ArmaniPrivé creation. I rimmed her eyes heavily with @marcbeauty #Blaquer Highliner Gel Crayon and blended all over the lid. I winged the shape to a sharp point using Magic Marc’er in Blaquer. I next blended A soft shimmery peach all the way to the brow bone using Glambition Eyeconic palette. I next added the sparky back from the Edgitorial palette to blend the transition together. Coats of my favorite #VelvetNoir mascara and lastly sparsely applies a loose silver glitter from Lit. I’m very excited about the newest #marcjacobsbeauty foundation called #Shameless. I used shade Y270. This foundation is luminous but self setting, so no need to use a ton of powder. My dream come true. I put a soft veil of pink blush on her cheeks using Airblush in Kink & Kisses. I tapped a bit of dew drops in high points of skin for a sheer elegant glow. For the lips I used Prim(rose) lipliner and Le Marc Lipstick in Cream & Sugar #ladygaga #marcjacobsbeauty #sarahtannomakeup @thewallgroup #twgartists Photo by @hannahkhymych Styled by @tomeerebout & @sandraamador.xx #Hair by @fredericaspiras Nails by @naominailsnyc #haus #hausofgaga

A post shared by Sarah Nicole Tanno (@sarahtannomakeup) on Jan 28, 2018 at 2:55pm PST