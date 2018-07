¡No creerás! qué actriz de Sex and the City está en campaña electoral

We're proud to be endorsed by New York City Council Member @cmreynoso34. As a graduate of J.H.S. 50, he understands the importance of investing in our schools and children. New York State has the second highest inequality in funding between rich and poor school districts. We need a governor who will provide our low-income schools with the funding they need for every child to reach their full potential.

A post shared by Cynthia Nixon (@cynthiaenixon) on Jul 5, 2018 at 12:49pm PDT