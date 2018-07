No le gustó cómo se veía en las fotos y rebajó 70 kilos dejando de comer estos 4 alimentos

Think back 5 years ago, think of where you're at today, think ahead 5 years about what you want to accomplish and be unstoppable!!!! Ignore what everyone else is doing and achieving and break your own limits, outgrow your old self to live your life as your best self!!! #myjourney #weightloss #notatgoalyet #realisethedifference #weightlossjourney #weightlosstransformation

A post shared by Casey Gemmell (@beautifulu_pinup) on Sep 27, 2017 at 5:26pm PDT